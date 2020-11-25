Restaurant owner, ORLA react to Governor Brown's new health and safety framework

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many restaurants had to pivot to take out only under Governor Kate Brown's current statewide freeze, but that's about to change. In just a week, on Dec. 3, restaurants will be allowed to have outdoor dining again.
"My gut reaction is excitement. I'm really happy we're able to open up for outdoor dining," Colin Rath, co-founder of Migration Brewing, said.
That's the reaction from a lot of owners in the Oregon restaurant industry after Governor Brown announced new guidance Wednesday. But, there's also some frustration that comes with this announcement.
"I wish this is the step that was taken before shutting everything down. The issue comes in that we naturally had to lay off a lot of people because we're just doing to-go food and beer, and there are so many hours to go around at that point," Rath said.
Brown has divvied up counties into four different risk categories: low, moderate, high, and extreme. Twenty-one counties fall into that extreme category.
"There are some really creative people out there that will leverage the dining availability regardless of what risk quadrant they're in. Having outdoor dining in all categories is a step in the right direction," Jason Brandt, president of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, said.
In the low category, bars and restaurants can have a 50 percent indoor capacity and can close at midnight. For extreme risk counties, like Multnomah, they'll only be allowed to have a 50-person capacity outdoors and can close at 11 p.m.
"It's going to give us another outlet to limp through this fall and winter," Rath said. "Whether for us or a lot of our friends in the industry with bars, restaurants and breweries, what have you, this could mean the difference between being open and closed in 2021."
Rath said now more than ever is the time to support local businesses.
"There's a lot of companies that that $100 you have to spend if you're spending it locally, could go a long way," Rath said.
