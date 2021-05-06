PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s back to high risk Friday for Multnomah and fourteen other Oregon counties who’ve been at the extreme risk level for a week now.
At The Matador in southeast Portland, a year of improvising even means umbrella hats for the servers when outdoor seating is the only option.
General Manager Brenda Kallien said they try to have fun and keep a positive attitude; at this point they’ve been through it all.
"We have been inside, outside, to-go only, only outside, only inside, I mean it’s just been a whirlwind, we had a tent it collapsed, its been crazy," she said.
And Friday comes another change. They’ll be able to welcome people back inside at 25% capacity in high risk.
Considering they were incredibly busy for Cinco de Mayo, Kallien said really she’s just had one day to prepare for this move.
"I've had today to try to redo schedules, forecast, move people around, make it work so we can do indoor and outdoor tomorrow," she said.
It hasn’t been easy. She said in this last round of extreme risk restrictions she had two people leave because they couldn’t take the volatility.
"One girl said I just can't do the up and down anymore, she goes I can't not pay my bills, pay my bills, not know what's coming, I just need to change out of this career all together, and I get it," Kallien said. "I wish that people above us would understand that it is so difficult on businesses to keep doing this ying yang, it's really hard to get good employees, keep good employees, keep people happy."
In her announcement earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown said with Oregonians continuing to get vaccinated, she doesn’t expect we’ll return to extreme risk again during the pandemic.
Kallien said she hopes that’s the case, and she is looking forward to now serving more people.
"We love it, that’s why you want the business is to be able to have more people, have your regulars be able to come in, we won't have those two hour waits like we do on the weekends."
As far as where the rules stand in high risk, for restaurants and bars, indoor capacity is 25% or 50 people whichever is smaller.
For indoor recreation and entertainment, the rules changed.
So now in high risk, those venues can have 10% occupancy, or 50 people total, whichever number is larger.
