Restaurant owners present concerns over PPP loans, suggesting more financial relief is needed

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With restaurants struggling to survive through the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant owners shared their struggles with one Oregon representative Friday and explained what they need to survive moving forward.
Those restaurant owners joined Suzanne Bonamici for a virtual round table Friday afternoon. Restaurant owners discussed what it’s been like to operate a restaurant with strict limitations on their businesses.
Many of the restaurant owners explained in the meeting that PPP loans are just not working.
“I would say the overall process is confusing and the verbiage kept changing,” said Kelsey Glasser, owner of Arden in Portland.
Lisa Schroeder, owner of Mother’s Bistro in downtown Portland, said that she hasn’t been able to have her restaurant open since June.
“Once the protests began my staff couldn’t even get to and from work. They couldn’t go over the bridges. And so, at that point, I said, Okay I can’t even stay open anymore because I would literally put myself out of business to stay open,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder explained that she received a PPP loan, but she could not use it properly, because it required most of the money to be used on payroll.
She said when she was open, she only had about 10 staff, instead of the 102 she normally had. She said it was impossible to use most of the money on payroll as directed.
“The terms really need to be changed so that if you want to give us a deadline for when we need to use the money for payroll, it needs to be 24 weeks from when we reopen for in-house dining,” said Schroeder.
She says while staying closed, she’s had to use the PPP money for things like rent. She says that means she won’t be eligible for the second round of PPP loans because the funds from her first loan weren’t used on eligible expenses, which she says was primarily payroll.
Other restaurant owners on the call agreed that they were having the same issues with their loans. Some said they considered not even taking the money, especially knowing they would eventually have to pay it back.
Schroeder says instead of loans with lots of stipulations, the government needs to take drastic action.
“This is the one time where we literally need a bailout. Not loans. Not things that have to be paid back in 6 years. We truly need a bailout,” she said.
Representative Bonamici agreed more needs to be done. She says she hopes to pass the Restaurants Act, which would provide financial relief for struggling restaurant owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.