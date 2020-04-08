HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A restaurant in Hillsboro is giving back to local officers as it kickstarts its new to-go service.
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen on Northeast Imbrie reopened on Wednesday after being shut down for three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business is just open for to-go orders, and their first order on Wednesday was for the Hillsboro Police Department. With so many other places closed, they said they wanted to give back to the people on the front lines as a way to say thanks.
“It’s not only for the business … we need to give some service to the people because this is a very difficult time,” Taj Sainubeen, the restaurant’s manager, said.
The restaurant made chicken curry and vegetable marsala for the officers. The officers also got a desert with their meals.
