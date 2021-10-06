Restaurant worker recalls escaping 3-alarm fire that tore through SE Portland businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Fire crews are working to learn what caused a three alarm fire in southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon.
The fire destroyed four businesses and caused a smoke explosion.
Two firefighters had to go to the hospital from that but are back home and ok now.
For 14 years, Enrique Mux Sanic worked at Riyadh's Lebanese Restaurant, and Tuesday he was finishing up his prep work just before they opened around noon when suddenly everything shook.
"Explosion. Boom, boom, boom, three times like the walls move like this, oh my gosh," he said. "I said to my boss move outside everybody because fire is coming, are you serious, I'm serious, not joking."
Freifghters said when they got to the building on Southeast 13th and Hawthorne, smoke was coming out of a roll up door, fire broke through the windows, and the roof collapsed.
Then at one point a rush of smoke and an explosion.
"What happens is a confined space just keeps boiling up and burning and smoke starts to fill that box and at some point air will be introduced and then it ignites all the smoke in that confined space," Terry Foster with Portland Fire & Rescue said.
Five firefighters had to be checked out, two went to the hospital, but everyone is ok now.
All four businesses in this building are gone which also includes Really Good Stuff, Lounge Lizard, and Thai Touch Cuisine.
Fire officials said they aren't close to determining what caused the fire yet.