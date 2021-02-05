Restaurants and bars brace for fewer customers during the big game

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Super Bowl Sunday is typically one of the biggest days of the year for bars and restaurants but because of the pandemic, many of them are taking a huge hit. In Oregon, only outdoor dining is allowed which means that those big crowds and places filled with screaming fans won’t be happening this year.
“On Sunday it’s a big party, Super Bowl Sunday we’d have a couple hundred people watching the game having a good time and it helps out usually during these months, these slower months in the food industry in Oregon,” Ramzy Hattar, owner of River Pig, said.
Popular sports bars like River Pig and The Fields have had to downsize to stay compliant with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. “We’re talking about going from roughly 110 seats to about 14 seats,” Jim Rice, the owner of The Fields, said. “And we used to be able to have our entire staff on for the Super Bowl and this year we’re just going to have a few people.” Hattar said that his restaurant will likely only bring in a quarter of what they normally would on Super Bowl Sunday. Rice said he anticipates to bring in 80 percent less than usual this Sunday for the big game.
“This has been brutal this has been really tough running restaurants and bars during this pandemic in this city and in this day and I just hope we’re on the way back now,” Hattar said. It’s been even more difficult for employees because the owners have had to reduce hours.
“We don’t know when we’re going to be able to reopen and our team is already going to find other work other places because our industry has been hit so hard this time,” Rice said. “They just can’t live on 30 percent of their normal income with unemployment.” The first couple of months of a new year are usually slow for restaurants and the Super Bowl usually helps make up for that.
“This is the time frame where for our team members they were able to make enough money to help them out during this time frame and they’re just not going to be able to. I can’t bring them all back,” Rice said. Both River Pig and The Fields will have limited outdoor seating on Sunday but both are offering take home options.
“My chef Harold and my manager April put together these Super Bowl packages with some of our favorite appetizers and a six pack of River Pig Lager and some other things,” Hattar said. Rice encourages those ordering food to go to place their orders early.
“During the halftime periods and stuff like that they can run out grab their halftime and be able to get that done early,” Rice said. Pharaoh Brown, a former Oregon Duck and current tight end for the Houston Texans said he plans to spend part of his day watching the game at River Pig and stressed how important it is for people to keep following health and safety guidelines so that places like these can stay open.
“Continue to social distance continue to wear your mask because places and establishments like this you know if you’re not following the rules here then you don’t get this and now we’re all at home and at least now we’ve got a place to watch the Super Bowl,” Brown said.
