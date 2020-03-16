PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery as state officials increase efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon and Washington.
Gov. Kate Brown announced at a news conference on Monday that restaurants and bars would be restricted from serving food on-site. The executive order is in effect for four weeks and prohibits gatherings and events larger than 25 people.
The order begins on Tuesday. Businesses that don’t comply could face criminal charges, Brown says.
Changes are coming.. this was a Starbucks in Vancouver, WA. It’s probably what cafes/restaurants in OR will look like tmrw after @OregonGovBrown announced there will be no more dine-in services in light of the pandemic. What this means for business owners on @fox12oregon at 5,6 pic.twitter.com/dFZQASX8Zj— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) March 16, 2020
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close.
The order impacts local businesses like Nonavo Pizza in Vancouver.
Staff on Monday were still firing up the oven, preparing to transition fully to takeout and delivery starting on Tuesday.
“We do have Postmates, we are on that, you can order from that, but again, that’s not the best for restaurants in this time either, because they take 30-percent off the top, so that’s a nice whack right off of that,” Joey Chmiko, the restaurant owner, said.
Some other restaurants and bars in Vancouver shot down Monday during normal business hours.
With Gov. Brown’s decision of prohibiting dine-in services in Oregon, Lionheart Coffee Company owner Benn Reese says he hopes he won’t have to shut down completely.
“It’s a bit scary,” Reese said.
Reese says he had already made some changes in his Beaverton cafes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, including spacing out the furniture and serving everything in to-go containers. He said he supports Brown’s decision to help flatten the outbreak.
“Definitely, I’m pro that, but also as a small business, and other businesses out there, we definitely need some type of support, especially, that is a huge punch to many of us out there,” Reese said.
Reese says he is nervous that without the dine-in option, many people will choose to just stay home altogether–something he’s already seen happening.
More than 100 Portland-area restaurants, coffee shops, and bars are now asking the state for guidance during the coronavirus outbreak.
The businesses have signed a letter to Oregon’s governor asking for help.
The businesses wrote that they want to do their part in stopping the outbreak, but say they can't close or work in a limited capacity without help from the state, federal government and insurance carriers.
They listed several requests, like providing commercial rent relief and ensuring all workers received unemployment insurance benefits during this time. They say it's all needed so that they can stay operating during and after the pandemic response.
To read the full letter to Gov. Brown, click here.
If Kate Wants to do something that will have more of an effect on coronaparinoia, she should shut down PDX.
Maybe this virus will help Portland citizens say no to further tax increases and force City Hall to help taxpaying citizens??
Liberal Portland hasn't shown that they are that bright when electing their leaders. So, don't expect any change. You can't fix stupid.
