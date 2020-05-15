MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - People sitting in a barber shop and at restaurants in McMinnville Friday was a welcome sight for many as Yamhill County reopened under Phase 1.
The regulars at Don's Barber Shop along Highway 99W arrived early to be first in line for a haircut.
"We don't open 'til nine but people were out there at seven," said one of the barbers at Don's Barber Shop.
While hair felt lighter for many, so did the mood.
But the barbers' masks are a reminder of the safety guidelines that are still in place.
At WildWood Cafe on Northeast Baker Street families were able to sit down and order breakfast.
Owner Justin Dillingham told FOX 12 the cafe had been closed for about two months.
Dillingham says they've been preparing to reopen Friday for take-out or dining in.
While the food is the same, the dining experience is a little different.
"The state issued some very clear guidelines, so we're following those and it's severely limited our seating capacity," Dillingham said.
Even with less seating and more signs up, people told FOX 12 they're happy to be back.
"Feels a little more normal. Better than being stuck at home," one diner said.
While some restaurants and barber shops are now open, others are still doing take-out only still or will be opening next week.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
