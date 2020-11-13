Restaurants, bars prepare to take another hit as Oregon looks to put 'freeze' on businesses starting Wednesday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For at least two weeks, most bars and restaurants will have to return to takeout only, as Gov. Kate Brown tries to get control of the state’s rising COVID-19 cases.
“It’s just another challenge thrown at us,” said Arturo Peralta, a bartender at Top Burmese in Beaverton.
Restaurant owners say like the other challenges they’ve faces this year, they will try to find a way to make it through.
“All I can tell you right now is that we will stay open for the sake of our business and the sake of our customers, and also, most of all, our team," Poe Myuint, the owner of Top Burmese, said. "And we will comply with all the policies and procedures that we have received."
And while businesses do what they can to get ready, restaurants in Multnomah County will have to survive even longer. The freeze in that county will last at least four weeks.
“We’re like many venues where we don’t do food to go, so we’re going to have to shut down and everyone’s going to have to go on unemployment for a little while," Dan Lenzen, the owner of Dixie Tavern, said. "When we come out on the other side, we’ll ramp it back up."
Lenzen says it feels like restaurants are being punished for people not following COVID-19 guidelines in their own gatherings.
“Unfortunately, people haven’t been wearing a mask and they just let their guard down way to soon and I think we all just need to jump in, be part of this and be part of the fix,” Lenzen said.
Friday, the Oregon Beverage Alliance announced it would be asking for some kind of relief from elected officials. In a statement, the OBA wrote:
“Earlier this spring, when brewpubs, tasting rooms, restaurants and bars were ordered by the state of Oregon to close, overnight our business models were destroyed. Another weeks-long closure adds insult to injury.”
The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association wrote a letter to Brown, asking her to try and take actions against social gatherings instead of restaurants. In that letter, ORLA wrote: “We hope you will consider the very real impact such a decision will have on struggling businesses, the employees who may lose their jobs, and our already troubled state economy.”
Most business owners said they are not getting the support they need from the local, state or federal government. They worry the freeze could be the end for many struggling business owners.
