BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – As Governor Kate Brown warned Friday, several counties are on the verge of going back into the extreme risk category.
That would mean more restrictions for businesses including restaurants.
FOX 12 spoke with Lisa Alleyne, the manager of Ickabod’s Bar and Grill in Beaverton.
On Friday, the restaurant had no shortage of customers.
“It's worked out ok. I mean we're like every place else we have our rough days. But all in all we're surviving,” Alleyne said.
But Alleyne says it hasn’t been easy.
She says she and her mom have been working nearly every day of the pandemic.
She says her mom paid out of pocket many times to keep the place open during the pandemic.
“And you can only survive that once, maybe twice,” Alleyne said.
Now with several counties on the verge of going back into extreme risk, she says it’s hard on employees and managers.
“You care about those people that work for you,” Alleyne said. “And how is it going to affect them? Can they get unemployment for those hours that they're not working? And how are they going to survive.”
She anticipates a cut in staffing if Washington County goes back into extreme risk.
Customers like Sandra Hogan understand how hard this is for restaurants.
“All these changes bang bang left right, up down. They don't have a chance to regroup and figure it out,” Hogan said.
At the Fields Bar and Grill in Northwest Portland, FOX 12 has been following owner Jim Rice’s journey through the pandemic.
He’s had to lay off employees and dip into savings to keep the restaurant running.
He says he’s feeling a lot of anxiety.
“You don't know if it's going to be your team and your business, and your area that's going to be affected so there's anxiety that comes out of that,” Rice said. “And same token it's just frustration in the fact that we thought we were on the way out, and the reality is we're going back to being shut down again.”
While many restaurants are concerned about the financial impacts of a potential shutdown, FOX 12 has also heard from restaurant owners who’d rather limit their capacity than risk their customers’ health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.