Restaurants, gyms reopen in Multnomah County under Phase I guidelines

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- On Friday, businesses in Multnomah County reopened under Phase I guidelines.
FOX 12 got an inside look at changes a local restaurant and gym are making to keep everyone safe. At Jake's Grill in downtown Portland, the sit down experience is a bit different now.
Sales Director for Jake's Grill & McCormick and Schmick's, Melissa Maki, says the restaurant's employees are all required to wear face masks. Maki says there are also added sanitation stations and the restaurant is social distancing its tables, which puts capacity at about 50 percent.
Today businesses in Multnomah County can reopen under Phase I guidelines and Jake’s Grill in downtown Portland is showing us its new layout with hand sanitizing stations as well as socially distanced seating. The restaurant says this cuts capacity to 50 percent. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/OW7x1pRYpu— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) June 19, 2020
"I've never seen anything like this before, obviously I never thought it would happen. But I don't believe that it won't happen again," Maki said.
There's also nothing on the tables, like salt, pepper shakers, or sugar.
Maki says employees will bring those to customers upon request and then they're immediately sanitized after use.
FOX 12 spoke with Donna Bell, a regular at the restaurant who just couldn't wait for the reopening.
"I have been so looking forward to it," Bell said. "I don't like takeout, even living five blocks away, or one restaurant I went to was three blocks away, it's still cold when you get it home," Bell said. "Plus, I miss the companionship of the service people who are excellent here."
Across the river at Lloyd Athletic Club, some hit the treadmill for the first time in months. Manager Nick Davidson says the gym has made many changes.
"Social distancing measures are in place, one-way traffic flows, occupancy limits," Davidson said.
Davidson says some equipment is taped off for social distancing, and showers, the hot tub, the steam room, and the sauna are all closed right now. Davidson says the club is not offering senior fitness classes right now and there are sanitizing stations for people to wipe everything down.
"I think the people that really missed working out, really missed working out and are excited to come back," Davidson said. "The people that are more cautious and are really worried about, you know, being out in public, are going to wait a little while. And so I think it's just up to every individual."
