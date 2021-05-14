Restaurants in Oregon try to navigate new CDC guidance on masks for fully vaccinated people

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Business owners are navigating how to operate ever since the CDC announced new guidance that says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance in most public indoor spaces.
Some restaurant owners have already changed their requirements to allow fully vaccinated people to take off their masks, but other say they won’t be changing operations just yet.
Thursday, Governor Kate Brown announced that businesses in Oregon who could verify that customers are fully vaccinated, would be able to allow those customers to take off their masks. It was not a requirement for businesses, and still gives them discretion in how to operate.
Some businesses adopted the changes right away.
“We had four people, they came in, fully vaccinated, they were very happy to show their cards, because then they could go without a mask,” said Dan Lenzen, owner of Dixie Tavern in Northwest Portland.
Lenzen says they changed the rules when the announcement by Governor Kate Brown was made. They said the new rule will apply to guests and employees.
“If somebody’s fully vaccinated on the staff, our team, and a customer and they can verify it through their CDC card, or a picture of it, then they’re okay to go without a mask,” he said.
But the change came so quickly that some business owners say they are not ready to make any changes yet.
“We’re going to proceed cautiously and doing exactly what we’ve been doing,” said Vanessa Preston, owner of Café Nell.
She says her guests will still be required to wear masks inside and to and from their tables, even if they are fully vaccinated.
“We’ll have to create a system so that patrons who are not comfortable, even though someone’s been vaccinated and they’ve been vaccinated, a system that still allows them to have their space,” she said.
She also said that they are going to wait for more clear guidance from the state on how the new rules work, and what exactly verification of a vaccination will look like.
“We have to be cautious,” she said.
But, Lenzen said he thinks they have a good grasp on verifying vaccinations with CDC cards, and are comfortable letting those vaccinated guests take masks off.
“We’re comfortable with how to verify. Everything else is still the same,” he said.
As far as faking a vaccination card, Lenzen said he thinks that’s stupid for someone to do and feels it would only put that person at risk for infection.
Some business owners say they will proceed when more guidance is released by the state, which they expect to come in the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.