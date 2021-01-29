TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) – Risk levels changed in several Oregon counties Friday.
The biggest change was in Tillamook County, which dropped from the extreme risk category down to lower risk. That means people can eat inside restaurants and have a good time talking and eating with eight people at one table.
For restaurant owners and their customers, it's a welcome sight.
The Dutch Mill Diner in Tillamook is ready for indoor dining and has reminders inside the diner reminding people that COVID-19 isn't gone.
"It's great. Eating in the car or at home just doesn't work," Leiellen said.
The change allows the following:
- Restaurants can welcome back customers and be at 50 percent capacity
- Gyms can open at 50 percent capacity
- People can now visit Long Term care facilities both inside and outside
- Stores can operate at 75 percent capacity
- At home people can gather up to 10 people
"When we got to hear when we got to open, I was ecstatic. I was ecstatic for my employees I was so happy," Joel Baker, owner of Kitty's Food and Spirits, said.
Baker is making sure his customers are happy.
"People want to getaway. They are so excited to get out of the house. They come down, and they are so joyous themselves to be able to be out of their house and be at the coast again, and we are awfully glad to have them," he said.
"I love it. It feels great. It's warm in here, great food, great company, we can socialize again, feeling good," one man said.
But Baker isn't keeping his guard down. He knows the threat of the virus is still there.
"We abide by what Kate says and what our health department says, and we feel very safe," Baker said.
As for other Oregon counties, Curry and Lake County move from moderate to lower risk.
