PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Local restaurants are getting in the grocery business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jake’s Famous Crawfish in Portland and the Tigard McCormick and Schmick’s are offering curbside groceries at a discounted price. They say it started last week as an idea to make some extra income on their takeout orders. Now, business is booming.
Jake’s says flour is one of the best-selling items on their grocery list. Both are offering these groceries at no extra fees.
“You can't get a lot of these items in the grocery store, or, people don't want to go into the grocery store, so I think we're doing a service to the people in the community, giving back, we've been here 128 years serving these people, and now's a great time to take care of them as well," Brian McConnell, GM at Jake’s Famous Crawfish, said.
Jake’s says it has gotten so many orders that the owner had enough money to hire back two employees, and if sales continue to grow, they could bring on more staff.
