Restaurants prepare for tough weekend with historic heatwave and capacity limits still in place

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As Portland’s historic heatwave arrives, some restaurants say they are planning for a slow weekend, and wish the state was opening up sooner.
At the Portland Sports Bar & Grill, only a few patio seats were taken during what would be a normal lunch rush Friday. The restaurant relies heavily on outdoor seating to fill space.
“No one really wants to sit out in the blazing sun when it’s 110 plus degrees,” said co-owner Jeffrey Ottman.
Only a couple tables were occupied as temperatures reached into the 80s. That will feel mild compared to even stronger heat that arrives this weekend.
Customers who were dining out said they likely wouldn’t be doing that for the next few days.
“Probably find some A/C, instead of outside. But, it feels nice under the tree,” said Cory Carlson.
But finding a table inside with air conditioning might prove to be difficult.
“Our capacity’s only 25, 30 people max probably,” said Ottman.
He said with COVID restrictions that are still in place in the State of Oregon, they will take a big hit this weekend.
“We’re anticipating that we’re going to do about half the amount of revenue that we normally would,” he said.
Friday Governor Kate Brown announced that on June 30th, all COVID-19 restrictions in the state would be lifted, even if we haven’t hit the state’s goal of 70% of Oregonians receiving at least one shot.
Ottman says that’s great, but wonders why it can’t happen now.
“It seems like very poor timing. I don’t’ understand why we have to wait 4 or 5 more days, why we can’t do it before this heat wave,” he said.
He says the heat will also take a toll on employees who are still required at many locations to wear a mask.
“If you’re waiting tables in 112, 113 degree temperatures, I can’t imagine,” he said.
Some restaurants have planned to close their outdoor seating for the weekend. Others, like Portland Sports Bar & Grill say it will be open, but don’t anticipate anyone wanting to use it.
