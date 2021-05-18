PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local restaurants are reacting to new mask guidance released by the Oregon Health Authority. The new guidance from OHA is in accordance with the guidelines released by the CDC.
FOX 12 spoke with a few restaurants in northwest Portland and found out it’s a fairly even split between choosing to continue to require everyone to wear masks or giving those who have been vaccinated the option to go without.
"This is like incredibly exciting to be able to get ourselves into the next chapter because we are now starting to work our way into the phase into normalcy,” Jim Rice, the owner of the Fields Bar and Grill, said. OHA said that if businesses choose to allow those who are vaccinated to go without masks or social distance, the business will need to verify and check vaccination status. Rice said they’ll check vaccine status as people come in if they do not want to wear a mask. However, if you’re not vaccinated or prefer not to share your vaccine status, the same rules apply, you need to keep your mask on unless you’re sitting at your table.
“If they’re wearing their mask that’s okay but if they aren’t wearing their mask we want to be able to see their card,” Rice said. He said he hopes this encourages those still on the fence to roll up their sleeves.
“Hopefully this is a clear message for people that they need to go get vaccinated,” Rice said. At Road Beers in the Pearl District, they’re sticking with the same masking requirements.
“When people come into the bar we just hope that they keep their mask up, they can order their drinks and when they get to the table they can take masks down but moving around the building we ask they keep their masks up,” Alex Cobb, a bartender at Road Beers, said. Cobb said they decided to keep things as is.
“It complicates things a little bit and we just want to err on the side of caution and we felt this was the best option for us,” Cobb said.
This new guidance does not mean you can’t go into a business unless you’re vaccinated, it just gives vaccinated people the option to go maskless. And it’s up to those individual businesses if they want to give customers that option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.