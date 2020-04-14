Restaurants, wineries give back to hospital workers during COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some local businesses are donating food and wine to frontline medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Greg Hermens, the owner of Nob Hill Bar & Grill, made 50 cheeseburgers and fries for workers in the Emergency Department of Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
"It’s coming, you know, from my heart, really it is, and I know it’s done right, everything’s good, I know how to make the burger just right and giving my best effort over there," Hermens said.
Hermans delivered the food right across the street to the hospital as a way to say thanks.
"You know, they’re on the front line of all this stuff and we’re just trying to get all through this together," Hermens said.
Jenny Aponte, medical director of the Emergency Department at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, says the donations go a long way for staff working long shifts.
"It’s huge just to have an opportunity to eat something other than the frozen meal we brought," Aponte said. "As we all know, it’s really surreal times right now, it’s very strange and while the world is shut down, but we’re still going to work and definitely doing the best we can to help everyone, to know that people are thinking of us and supporting us just make us feel really special and loved."
While some people are delivering food, others, like local winemakers Annie and Scott Shull, are giving bottles of wine.
"If one day a week we can be safe but run into the hospitals and give those folks some joy, then I don’t feel totally worthless," Scott Shull said.
The couple are the owners of Raptor Ridge Winery in Newberg. They say this started by delivering meals and wine together by partnering with a local company.
"And then, about a week later, OHSU came back and said it just, it warmed people’s hearts, and it encouraged the frontline workers in the ER, would we have another bottle for just their frontline workers, and said sure, how much do you need," Scott Shull said.
They say they've donated 744 bottles of wine so far to four Oregon hospitals.
"Maybe we’ve sparked something here and the community can rally around our frontline workers," Scott Shull said.
Annie and Scott say they plan to continue their wine donations. They say they're in discussions with other local winemakers to partner in donating wine.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.