PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More than 100 local restaurants, coffee shops and bars are now asking the state for guidance and help during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Proud Mary Coffee is an Australian coffee company and restaurant in northeast Portland. It specializes in exotic, unusual coffees, and pairs it with healthy food.
But now, that blend has to be put in a to-go cup and box.
General Manager Lindsay Goodrich told FOX 12 they're operating for take-out only.
"We're trying to do everything we can to keep our staff safe and healthy and keep the community healthy, but obviously need help from the government," said Goodrich.
Goodrich is one of more than 100 businesses in the Portland area who have signed a letter to Governor Kate Brown asking for help.
The businesses wrote that they want to do their part in stopping the outbreak, but say they can't close or work in a limited capacity without help from the state, federal government and insurance carriers.
They listed several requests, like providing commercial rent relief and ensuring all workers received unemployment insurance benefits during this time. They say it's all needed so that they can stay operating during and after the pandemic response.
"People can give us a call. We'll take it out to your car. We'll get you sorted, get your coffee," Goodrich said.
To read the full letter to Gov. Brown, click here.
