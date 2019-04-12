SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A restraining order violation led to an hours-long standoff at a home in southeast Salem early Friday morning.
Officers responded to a call in the 200 block of 22nd Street Southeast just after midnight. A woman reported her ex, identified as Justin M. Stephens, 32, had forced his way into her home.
Police said the woman has a restraining order against Stephens.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located the woman outside the home and learned Stephens was still inside.
Police said officers tried to enter the home, but Stephens yelled that he had a gun and officers would have to kill him.
Officers decided to pull back and called a SWAT team to the scene.
Police said the SWAT team obtained a search warrant and entered the home. Stephens was found hiding inside the home and surrendered without incident at about 8 a.m.
Stephens will be booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of violating a retraining order and interfering with police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.