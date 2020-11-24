PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Black Friday is famous for big crowds, long lines, and good deals, but what will it all look like in the middle of the pandemic?
Some stores said they’re not quite sure what to expect when it comes to in-person shopping.
Many big-box Black Friday favorites will still be open for shopping despite the pandemic, with one big difference this year: a lot of them won’t be open on Thanksgiving.
At Cascade Station, the shopping mall management told FOX 12 that many of its stores are following more stringent guidelines than state requirements, including allowing fewer customers than the 75 percent capacity that’s mandated by Governor Kate Brown.
Many stores have also extended their Black Friday deals and savings instead of condensing it down to just one day.
Best Buy tells FOX 12 it will be closed on Thanksgiving but will open at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday. They said they will follow all CDC recommendations for social distancing and will also follow local orders. In addition to in-store shopping, Best Buy also offers curbside pickup.
Other Black Friday shopping favorites, like Woodburn Premium Outlets, will be closed on Thanksgiving and open on Black Friday. They said it would also be enforcing state social distancing rules and CDC recommendations.
The Oregon Health Authority urges people to stay at home as much as possible and avoid large crowds.
Anyone who plans to go shopping are reminded to wear their mask as required and frequently use hand-sanitizer.
