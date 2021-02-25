Retired medical professionals step up, volunteer at Oregon Convention Center vaccination site

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Throughout the pandemic we’ve heard the stories about the important work of medical workers on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients.
But there’s another group of untold stories to showcase, of the volunteers who stepped up to help especially now during the mass vaccinations across our state.
All three volunteers FOX 12 spoke with say they wanted to be a part of the solution.
They all work at the Oregon Convention Center vaccination site and are retired from the medical field, but came back to help during this unprecedented time.
Dr. Kristan Collins is a retired pediatrician.
She says she’s had all kinds of roles at the site, from a greeter meeting people before their vaccination and helping with paperwork, to a medical observer keeping an eye on patients after their vaccination.
Dr. Collins says she chose to come back and help because it’s part of her and it’s why she became a doctor.
She says it’s been an incredibly moving experience to be a part of to help Oregonians.
In one particular case, she recalls a moment where a man had bent over after the vaccination and she went to check on him.
“This gentleman wasn't just crying, he was weeping. And he wept and wept. And his companion shared that he had lost several family members due to COVID. So it really put that wave over all of there that you know the magnitude of what was happening,” Collins said. “I had no idea how heartwarming it would be, how much I needed to work through with the sadness of COVID, and how amazing our community is. I mean you walk in the convention center and you are in Portland. You're not in what we saw in what we saw in the downtown streets, you're in our community with our people.”
Collins says she gives major kudos to the four health care systems that worked together to get the vaccination site up and running at the Oregon Convention Center.
FOX 12 also spoke with retired ER nurse, Joylene Swanberg.
She now does mission work traveling all over the world to help with medical needs in communities.
She’s also volunteering at the Oregon Convention Center vaccination site as well as a greeter and medical observer.
Swanberg says she’ll be doing vaccinations soon.
She says she knew she wanted to help out somehow since the start of the pandemic.
“When there's a need you want to help fill that need, it's just part of something inside of you as a nurse I think,” Swanberg said. “It's something I can do and if it means that you know a clinical nurse a bedside nurse can stay at the bedside, because we have volunteers who can be doing this then I want to help do that.”
FOX 12 also spoke with Dr. Louis Libby, a semi-retired pulmonologist working one day a week with patients with lung and breathing problems.
He’s also volunteering at the Oregon Convention Center vaccination site.
He says he’s worked in several roles including a greeter and medical observer and will soon be getting certified to administer vaccines.
Doctor Libby says this is an important step in ending the pandemic that he wanted to be a part of to help Oregonians.
“For me having done pulmonary and critical care for many years and seeing a lot a lot of death, and not a lot of happiness,” Dr. Libby said. “Seeing someone who gets an injection and is really excited to get it and happy to get it, and the tears that go along with it is pretty amazing.”
