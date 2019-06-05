MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A retired Multnomah County Sheriff's Office K-9 has died.

The sheriff's office reported Wednesday that K-9 Spencer had passed away.

Spencer and his handler Deputy O'Donnell had been a team since 2012 and were the MCSO's Narcotics Detection Team.

During his eight-year career, Spencer had over 1,700 drug finds, helped search 852 vehicle, and responded to more than 1,200 calls of service.

"He was a good boy. May he rest in peace," the sheriff's office posted on social media Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.