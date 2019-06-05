MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A retired Multnomah County Sheriff's Office K-9 has died.
The sheriff's office reported Wednesday that K-9 Spencer had passed away.
Spencer and his handler Deputy O'Donnell had been a team since 2012 and were the MCSO's Narcotics Detection Team.
During his eight-year career, Spencer had over 1,700 drug finds, helped search 852 vehicle, and responded to more than 1,200 calls of service.
"He was a good boy. May he rest in peace," the sheriff's office posted on social media Wednesday.
We are sad to report that one of our retired K-9s passed away this morning.#K9 Spencer was 11 years old & served his community for 8 years. Our hearts are with his handler Retired Deputy O’Donnell & family as they mourn the loss of Spencer.He was a good boy. #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/0lt70aFUU8— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) June 5, 2019
