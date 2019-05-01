Retired teacher introduced as Starlight Parade Grand Marshal during Rose Festival kickoff

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Rose Festival kicked off in downtown Wednesday.
Festival officials celebrated the kickoff at the Rooftop Bar of the Hoxton Hotel. They also introduced this year’s Starlight Parade Grand Marshal: David Bailey.
Bailey is a retired teacher. He taught at Lincoln High School for 50 years and says he was not expecting this honor.
“It’s a surprise and I’m sure there are a lot of other people more deserving, but I won’t turn it down,” Bailey said. “I’d like to see it as valedictorian of 50 years of work, but it’s been a lot of fun.”
The Starlight Parade takes place on June 1 and will air on FOX 12.
