TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A beloved retired K-9 with the Tigard police department passed away on Monday.
Police said K-9 Baxter died peacefully Monday morning with his favorite Kong toy still in his mouth and surrounded by loved ones.
K-9 Baxter served Tigard police for eight years. He worked with Officer Jackson from 2007 to 2010, and then with Sergeant Odam from 2010 until retiring in July 2016. K-9 Baxter was responsible for over 100 captures and assisted with locating over 100 more. He also tracked for several missing persons, as well as located numerous articles of evidence.
After his time with police, K-9 Baxter transitioned to a house pet with his handler Sgt. Odam and his family.
Police said throughout his twelve years with them, he touched many people and lived a meaningful life as a working dog and family pet.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.