TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Under Governor Kate Brown‘s freeze, which began Wednesday, indoor visits to long-term care facilities are on pause.
Many seniors have not been able to see loved ones as often as they may have before the pandemic because of previous visitation restrictions as well.
It’s been tough for seniors to be apart from their families.
But Cara Johnson says she understands the decision.
“We finally said, ok, you know this isn’t going to end anytime you know soon. So we decided we’d just go ahead and do what we needed to do,” Johnson said.
Johnson is a resident at Summerfield Estates Retirement Community in Tigard. She has two daughters who live in California and travel a lot.
“You know it was wonderful, you know, actually getting to see her,” Johnson said.
But Johnson says she and many other residents understand why visits are not allowed right now.
“They share my view that this is the safest possible place we could be,” Johnson said. “For safety’s sake, you know I’m happy to do Zoom calls and messenger and video chats.”
While residents may miss their loved ones, Executive Director Kevin Stadelman says the retirement community is still finding safe and fun ways to socialize with hallway bingo and workout classes that are spaced out with enough social distance.
He says they are also making sure to reach out to seniors who may feel lonely.
“We’ll do something fun with them, you know, we’ll bring them down to the dining room when nobody else is there or make them a special dessert, or the chef will do something funny for them. You know these are family to us,” Stadelman said.
Cara Johnson agrees.
“This is really my family,” Johnson said. These are the people that I can socialize with. These are the people I can argue politics with.“
Stadelman says this has also been tough for employees as well.
He says they are essentially quarantining all the time and are just going to and from work to keep the residents safe.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.