PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The holiday gifts have been unwrapped, most shops are back open from the Christmas break and that means stores here, and across the country, are bracing for the return rush.
A National Retail Federation Survey found more than half of holiday shoppers will need to return or exchange gifts this year.
The vast majority of those who will make returns will do it within the first month of the post-holiday season.
A survey also found nearly all shoppers will head directly to stores to make immediate returns rather than deal with it online.
Many malls will take advantage of those crowds by having year-end clearance sales.
Wednesday morning, FOX 12 spotted shoppers taking advantage of those discounts at Washington Square Mall.
“Not too busy, it's great!" Shopper Linda Carlsen said.
“I try to come early to get out before it gets bad,” Shopper Marie Guy said.
Officials with Washington Square told us a lot of shoppers will use this week to spend their gift cards at brick and mortar places.
Adding, the Amazon and Apple stores, in particular, usually get really busy this week.
Here’s a hint, most crowds go in the afternoon, so if you're looking for a quieter time to shop go in the morning or evening.
Keep in mind, most malls are now back to their regular operating hours.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.