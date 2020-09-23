PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As people who lost their homes continue to return to assess the damage firsthand, county, state, and federal officials are warning people to be cautious of hazardous material that may be in the debris left behind by wildfire.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says they are working with several agencies to help assess hazards and removing ash, debris and hazardous substances.
They are recommending that people who return to a burnt home or building on their property to not disturb any ash or debris on the property until after it has been assessed by a hazardous materials response professional.
Older homes that have been damaged may have asbestos fibers that can be harmful when ash and debris is disturbed. DEQ also says there could be toxic chemicals, or electrical and structural hazards to look out for.
Before returning to a property the state agency says property owners should develop a plan and they stress that “many dangers remain.”
DEQ suggests a few of the following things: Be aware of all electrical hazards like downed power lines, or other electrical sources. Keep an eye for unstable walking surfaces and sharp objects that by be buried in the ash. Use proper gear, like sturdy footwear, eye googles, an N95 or KN95 mask and heavy duty work gloves.
The agency says cloth face coverings, paper masks or bandanas ore not effective in filtering out hazardous materials.
Contact DEQ if you suspect there may be hazardous material on your property before doing anything.
More information can be found on DEQ’s Website on how to form that plan and what to do if you suspect your home contained asbestos.
The CDC also offers guidance in returning to your home after a wildfire.
They recommend that you call your local fire department to inspect or remove chemicals, propane tanks or other dangerous materials.
The federal agency also suggests wearing protective clothing and washing any skin that may have come in contact with hazardous materials.
Those impacted by the Beachie Creek Fire or Lionshead Fire in Marion County can visit the county’s website where a special section has been added to help with the recovery process.
The county says it’s best to contact your insurance company as soon as possible. Take pictures, assess the damage, and to make a list of damaged or lost items.
State and County officials also recommend applying for FEMA assistance. Emergency funding is available in the following Oregon counties: Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion counties.
Some people have reported that their FEMA application has been denied. State emergency managers say to read your determination letter carefully, you may need to simply provide more information about your situation.
Here is a FEMA Fact Sheet on how to navigate an application that may have found you ineligible and what the next steps should be.
