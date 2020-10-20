PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Reverend Elbert E.D. Mondainé has resigned as President of the Portland NAACP on Tuesday, according to the civil rights organization. This comes a week later after allegations of sexual abuse against Mondainé surfaced last week.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the NAACP writes:
"We have received Rev. Elbert Mondainé’s immediate resignation as President of the Portland NAACP.
The NAACP is firmly opposed to all forms of abuse, assault, harassment, or discrimination. Such behavior has no place in the Association, regardless of whether these instances occurred in previous or current administrations.
We are continuing to investigate the matter in accordance with our bylaws, and if necessary, will take additional and appropriate action."
Mondainé has denied the claims of sexual misconduct.
He served as the NAACP's Portland chapter president for four years.
Sure..if there's no truth to it, then you don't resign. Look at the grandiose way the guy speaks. Oh yeah..he likes boys.
