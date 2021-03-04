PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tom Hunscher is one of thousands of Oregon seniors still waiting to get his COVID-19 vaccine. With the new scheduling system introduced this week, Hunscher is waiting to be contacted by the All4Oregon call center to schedule his vaccine appointment.
“I’m sitting here waiting for an email, so I watch my email to see if there’s a message for me,” he said. The new system aims to ease some of the frustrations caused by the online sign up system over the past few weeks. However, it hasn’t fixed everything.
“It’ll come one of these days but yeah it’s frustrating,” he said. The Oregon Health Authority is using the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool to electronically scramble the names of all eligible adults in Clackamas, Multnomah, Columbia and Washington counties so that the All4Oregon call center can then contact those people to schedule appointments at the convention center.
“It’s important for me to get vaccinated because I have several things going against me,” Hunscher said. “I’m diabetic, I had a heart attack, my age and my gender doesn’t help either.” He said he understands why these four major health care providers are uniting for this mass undertaking to vaccinate people but thinks is might be easier for him if he were solely dealing with his provider.
“It would be better for me to just get my health care the way I usually do they give me my flu shot, you know Keiser Permanente does, I don’t see why I need to go to the convention center.”
Until then, he said he’ll eagerly be waiting to be contacted.
“A lot of people like me are kind of shut ins now because of not having a shot yet,” he said. “And I can’t wait to just be able to put on my coat and go to Fred Meyer or some other store and do some shopping.”
Oregon will be focused solely on vaccinating this current tier until March 29th. The next eligible group will be those 45 and older.
