PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new review of Portland police says the bureau isn't meeting the mark amid months of protests and several open investigations into use of force.
The review stems from a 2014 agreement between the City of Portland and the federal government. Back then, a judge found that Portland police engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force when encountering people with mental illness. Both sides put together a plan to make reforms to the bureau.
Under the agreement, a Compliance Officer and Community Liaison was created. That officer is "responsible for synthesizing data related to PPB’s use of force, reporting to the City Council, DOJ, and the public and gathering input from the public related to PPB’s compliance with this Agreement," according to officials.
In 2015, the City of Portland hired Rosenbaum & Associated to serve as the independent COCL. Each quarter, they release a report that outlines how the bureau is doing in terms of following the agreement. The most recent report, which a draft was released on Oct. 6, points to two areas where it says PPB does not meet metrics in the agreement: use of force and training.
The review looks at a multitude of things, including use of force, training, mental health services, crisis intervention, employee information systems, officer accountability and community engagement.
The review says that Portland police have been met with extraordinary circumstances as it tried to meet key requirements. The report says no doubt the failure to maintain substantial compliance can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the social justice movement that saw thousands of protesters and hundreds of arrests, and an increase in police use of force reports and citizen complaints.
The review outlines how police have failed to document and review officers' use of force stemming from nightly protests in Portland. The report found in some instances, a single sergeant was responsible for reviewing more than 100 use of force events in a single night. It also found supervisors often failed to do after action reports within the required 72 hour time frame.
When it comes to police training, the report found that many officers hadn’t done an annual refresher training in crowd control. The report says that training stopped because of the pandemic, which left 485 officers without the required use of force training required for state certification. It did say the bureau recognizes the issues and is moving in the right direction. It also notes the pandemic is not the only issue causing problems here, noting budgeting and funding issues as a factor.
One finding the report suggests is that PPB should make funding training it’s highest priority, noting the funding challenges the bureau is dealing with. Of the 50 largest police departments in the country, Portland ranks 49 in funding for police. The bureau has seen even more cuts, a reduction of five percent in the budget for 20-21, and the city council is cutting an additional 15-million after community members demanded the “defunding” of Portland police.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released the following statement on Friday:
It is disappointing to learn of the ‘out of compliance’ designation by the COCL for the Settlement Agreement in two areas this quarter. The setbacks are largely attributed to the COVID pandemic and the multiple months of response to civil unrest in our City; both of which are extreme, unprecedented and unanticipated events. PPB is working diligently to focus on improving in these areas to re-achieve compliance in the coming quarter.
The report does point out that police do meet requirements for mental health services, crisis intervention and other items. To read the full report, visit: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5a319f76a9db0901e16c6433/t/5f7e4cc8aad80539ea32cd25/1602112720567/Q3+2020+COCL+Compliance+and+Outcome+Assessment+Quarterly+Report+DRAFT+10062020.pdf
So when rioters throw rocks, can food, dangerous fireworks, shoot lasers into their eyes, bags of bodily fluids and do not have permits to block traffic or any kind of event permit, the Police are the bad guys. This city has real problems and it all falls back to the rioters and illegal protesters taking over our streets illegally.
"Of the 50 largest police departments in the country, Portland ranks 49 in funding for police" And shooting are at all time levels. Hardesty's dream is coming true. She should be tried for treason.
I couldn't agree more. If a person is mentally ill, as Pelosi et al would say about anyone who opposes her plan to use the 25th amendment remove Biden, if elected ... leaving Harris, which she must then find a way to replace with herself ... if those who object are mentally ill, and if those who burn and loot and force tax-paying businesses out of town are, as Trumpsters might think, mentally ill, then there we have it. "Mentally ill" as a defense for assault on the country. We must let everyone described above do what they do, their means of "protest". To do otherwise would be a really bad abuse of police power.
After all, what is a local tax base, the drawing power of an urban area, turning it into trash, a ghost town ... who does that really hurt, versus violating their rights by keeping them from just "expressing themselves" as they do?
I view the riots as armed insurrection. They should be dealt with accordingly.
If people want to assemble peaceably, give them a place to do that. Don't let them assemble where they can damage property.
I cannot imagine a less rewarding career than being a Portland Police Office in this moment in time. Seattle is seeing the mass exodus of their force. We are next. I guess that is what the citizens wish for. Sometimes the wine we make is a bitter dreg.
