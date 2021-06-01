PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have announced a reward is being offered in the shooting death of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed on Thursday December 31, 2020.
At 10:29 p.m., officers responded to Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast Mallory Avenue on the report of two people injured during a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and found two victims. One of them was 18-year-old Ja’Mere Malik Brown who died from the shooting.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/.
