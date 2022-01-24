PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the homicide of Isaiah Hurst.
On January 2, at 9:00 a.m. officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of North Morgan Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined 39-year-old Isaiah Dewayne Hurst of Portland, died as a result of a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.