PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced on Friday a reward is being offered to help solve the homicide of 21-year-old Jemare Manns.
On Sunday, May 9, officers responded to a report of shots heard at a house in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street. When officers arrived it appeared a house party was underway. Officers later found one person unconscious. Life-saving measures were attempted but the person died at the scene. An autopsy determined the victim to be Manns. He died of a gunshot wound and it was ruled a homicide.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
