Reward for information remains in place four years after homicide in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police is reminding the public that a $20,000 reward is still in place in the homicide case of a 36-year-old man in northeast Portland. Brian Elton Spaulding’s family and friends have privately raised the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his death.
On Monday, June 12, 2017, at 12:27 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue to conduct a death investigation. Officers and medical personnel arrived and determined that the victim was deceased. The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that Spaulding was the victim of a shooting and ruled the death a homicide.
To be eligible for the family and friends reward, a person with information would need to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
