Reward grows for help in 4-alarm fire in Salem that caused $1M in damages

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem police in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon and an insurance company are offering a reward for help identifying a suspect they say intentionally set a fire at a wood pallet manufacturing business in Salem last year.
The 4-alarm fire in the 1650 block of Salem Industrial Way Northeast on Aug. 19, 2019 caused more than $1 million in property damage, according to the Salem Police Department.
The early morning fire at Oregon Pallet destroyed a pre-harvest stockpiled inventory of over 100,000 pallets, as well as numerous trucks and heavy equipment in the yard, according to investigators.
Oregon Pallet is a locally owned manufacturer and supplier for businesses, industry, and agriculture in multiple states.
No one was injured in connection with the fire. Police and fire investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set.
In addition to a $2,500 reward offered by Crime Stoppers, Oregon Pallet’s insurance company is offering an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for setting the fire.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
For questions, or to report information related to the investigation, please contact Salem Police Detective Curt Abel at 503-540-2461 or Salem Police Detective Jeff Gordon at 503-540-2355.
