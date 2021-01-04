CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are highlighting a reward in the unsolved death of a woman found near the Columbia River in Clark County in 2015.
The body of Jessica Newton, 40, was discovered Jan. 2, 2015. Investigators said the condition of her body was deemed suspicious and the case was ruled a homicide.
Few other details have been released about the investigation. Detectives said little information is known about Newton’s whereabouts or acquaintances from mid-to-late December 2014.
Newton was known to spend time receiving homeless services in east Portland and downtown Portland.
Investigators are seeking information about Newton’s death, as well as her last known activities and associates.
A reward up to $2,500 continues to be offered in this case for information, reported to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, that leads to an arrest, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
