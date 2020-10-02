PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There is now a more than $5,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest after investigators say someone intentionally set fire to Chabad Center for Jewish Life in southwest Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 2-alarm fire in the 2300 block of Southwest Vermont Street early in the morning on Aug. 19, arriving to find flames coming from the back of the building.
PF&R said it took crews about 20 minutes to get the main part of the fire under control. Firefighters chased the fire up into difficult to reach attic spaces for well over an hour before declaring the entire fire to be under control.
The fire on Aug. 19 occurred days after investigators say an electrical malfunction sparked a fire at the same location in an upstairs office area.
Arson investigators are asking for the public's help with any information related to these fires or video footage of activity in the area from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 14, and from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Aug. 19.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
On Friday, Stand With Us, an international non-profit organization whose core mission includes combating anti-semitism, pledged a $5,000 reward on top of the reward money offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon in the case.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
For additional info regarding Stand With Us and the reward they are offering, contact Jennifer Kutner at 206-686-3419.
