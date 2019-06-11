WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A community member has increased the reward fund for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for shooting a horse near Cornelius last week.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a private community member is now contributing $2,000.
The Oregon Humane Society announced on Monday that it is offering a $500 reward.
Jasper the horse, who is almost 9, was grazing in a pasture at a private boarding facility near the 32000 block of Southwest Reidweg Road when someone shot him in the face near the right side of his jaw and in his left thigh, according to the sheriff's office.
The incident occurred June 2 and several bullet casings were recovered near the scene, the sheriff's office said. Based on evidence, deputies believe someone shot the animal intentionally.
The sheriff's office said Jasper underwent surgery on Monday to remove the bullet from his thigh.
The bullet in his neck will not be removed at this time due to its location and risk of removing it, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700.
