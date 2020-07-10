Reward offered for help catching couple who stole $1,600 from NW Portland restaurant

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pair of thieves thought they could get away with making off with $1,600 from Decoy, a restaurant in northwest Portland, but the security system caught the whole thing on camera.
The owners of Decoy said that on July 9 around 10:00 a.m., a couple came in to eat, and while the bartender was on the other side of the restaurant, a man went behind the counter and grabbed an envelope from the lottery till. The owners said they said had $1,600 in it.
The couple then exited the restaurant through the back door, where they were also caught on camera.
The restaurant owners said the bartender didn’t notice the money was gone until about ten minutes later. They did file a report with the Portland Police Bureau.
Business has already been down because of the coronavirus shutdown and they said this is an even bigger hit.
"You know, these are hard times and for small businesses, businesses are struggling right now, and so to have to deal with something like this on top of lack of customers and being closed the last three months, it sucks," Wendy Schober, the bar manager at Decoy, said.
The restaurant is offering a $300 reward to anyone with information on who the couple is. You can call and leave a tip at 503-286-2655.
