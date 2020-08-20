PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crime Stoppers of Oregon in partnership with Portland police is offering a reward for help finding a wanted murder suspect.
Kceon Laquandre Colbert, 19, is accused of killing Shai-India Harris in southeast Portland last month.
Harris, 18, was found dead on Southeast 84th avenue near Flavel Street on July 10. Officers responded around 12:45 p.m., arriving on scene to find Harris dead from a gunshot wound.
The medical examiner’s officer later ruled Harris’ death a homicide.
Harris’ family told FOX 12 earlier this month she was a driven young woman who had just graduated high school and wanted to go to college.
Colbert is described by police as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/823 or over the phone at 503-823-4357. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I'd give him to you for free, if I knew where he was.
