PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Portland Fire & Rescue and Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of setting a fire next to the bureau's North Precinct last month.
During a protest on June 26 in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Killingsworth Street, unknown suspects started a fire on the north side of the building that houses the bureau's North Precinct.
Crime Stoppers said investigators located images of one of the people involved.
Authorities released the images to the public and are hoping someone recognizes the suspect.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
For $2500, someone's gonna turn that punk in. That's an easily recognizable photo. What a tool. Arson? Dude, you're going to the hole far at least 2-3 years..maybe more. Look for him to be skipping town. I'm betting he bolts to SF and goes underground.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.