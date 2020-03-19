PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is asking for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
On July 13, 2019 at around 8:40 a.m., officers responded to Stan's Market, located at 5020 Northeast 82nd Avenue, on the report of a robbery.
According to Crime Stoppers, two suspects entered the market wearing masks and armed with handguns. After obtaining money from the victim, the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.
Crime Stoppers released surveillance images of the lone unidentified suspect. The suspect is described as a white man.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Here ya go with the crime wave. Desperate people in desperate times will do desperate things. Get ready for chaos. Where's Snake Plissken when we need him?
