Reward offered for help identifying suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A reward is being offered for help identifying a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in northeast Portland.
Chantel Downs, 36, of Portland, was hit and killed near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Halsey Street on Feb. 29. The driver, who has not been identified, hit the pedestrian while she was crossing Halsey Street, according to law enforcement.
The driver was headed west on Halsey Street when they hit Downs and, after the crash, continued driving west, eventually turning right onto Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, according to police. The Oregon State Medical Examiner confirmed that Downs died as a result of the crash.
The suspect was driving a burgundy or maroon-colored sedan, according to investigators. The car is believed to have front end damage, including the windshield and an inoperable passenger-side headlight.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tips can be submitted online or on the phone at 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
