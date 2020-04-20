PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Law enforcement is asking for help identifying a suspect who shot a 2-year-old with a pellet gun.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in case.
The incident occurred on April 10 around 11 a.m. on North Willis Boulevard near North Peninsular Avenue. The child was taken to a Portland hospital after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to the hospital around 1:30 p.m. and spoke with the girl’s father. He told investigators that he had been walking in the area with his daughter on his shoulders when she suddenly started crying in pain.
The father discovered a small penetration injury to the child’s buttocks area, according to police, with x-rays later revealing that a pellet had become lodged an inch deep.
Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon online at https://www.p3tips.com/823 or on the phone at 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.