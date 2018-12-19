Reward offered for help identifying suspects in armed robbery at Gresham BottleDrop

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery.
According to officers, the robbery occurred in the early morning on Oct. 12 at the BottleDrop Redemption Center in the 1300 block of East Powell Boulevard.
The police department says the three suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. One of them was armed with a handgun.
Police say one of the suspects as a white or Hispanic man between 30 to 45 years of age; officers say he stands around six-feet-two inches tall and weighs approximately 260 to 30 pounds.
A second suspect was also described as a white or Hispanic man; police say he is between 18 and 22 years of age, stands around five-feet-six inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.
Police describe the third suspect as a Hispanic man also between 18 to 22 years of age. They say he stands five feet-four inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Officers say one of the suspects was wearing a jacket which stated “Northwest Airlines” on the back.
Officers want to hear from anyone who noticed an associate with changed spending habits or who has noticed an associate an unexplained amount of cash.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
People may submit tips online at the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website or by calling 503-823-4357. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app.
