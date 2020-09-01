PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest after a teenager was shot and killed in northeast Portland.
Jaelin James Scott, 16, died after being shot at Gateway Discovery Park, police said. Scott was one for four people shot near the 10500 block of Northeast Halsey Street on Aug. 27, according to investigators.
The other three victims were transported by ambulance to Portland area hospitals for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries. The medical examiner later ruled Scott’s death a homicide.
Police on Tuesday said at this point in the investigation, “there is no actionable suspect information.”
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/823 or over the phone at 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Where is the feigned outrage? Where are the protests? Where is BLM? Oh, wait...never mind. This doesn't fit the narrative.
Tragic death of a young life while BLM wants police defunded, riots in the streets, loots our stores and burns down the city. The priorities of the black community, and the liberal democrats who enslave them with false promises are totally wrong.
Check with "I Hate the Police" Hardesty since she's now doing investigations.
