GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon in partnership with Gresham police is offering a reward for help identifying additional suspects and witnesses in a shooting in August that left two kids with serious injuries.
One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Aug. 5 just before 7:30 p.m. at a home near 165th Avenue and Burnside Street.
According to investigators, several people riding in two vehicles drove past the home that night and fired more than 30 rounds into the building and nearby vehicles. The bullets also hit two small kids at the home, leaving them hospitalized with serious injuries, according to law enforcement.
Ervan Herring Jr. was arrested in connection with the shooting and indicted on charges including attempted murder, assault in the second degree, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful use of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.
According to police, other suspects and witnesses were involved in the crime. Detectives are asking for help identifying the additional suspects and witnesses as the investigation continues.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted online here or over the phone at 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Elsewhere: "A grand jury indicted Ervan Herring on attempted murder and attempted first-degree assault as a suspect in a shooting on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the night of March 12, 2018."
Frequent flyer?
Any bets that none of the shooters have a gun permit. People, when you are under attack, shoot first, then call the police.
BLM will fix everything.
Gun control works so well we should have more of it.
