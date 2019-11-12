PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police and Crimes Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help four years after a man was found dead on a northeast Portland street.
According to law enforcement, Dalton Marshall, 19, of Vancouver, was shot and killed Nov. 12, 2015 near the intersection of North Bruce Avenue and Hudson Street.
Investigators determined Marshall died from a gunshot wound, and the Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Detectives believe Marshall may have been socializing along North Interstate Avenue in Portland in the hours prior to his death.
Police do not have any suspect information or a motive for Marshall's death.
Crimes Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tips can be submitted online, anonymously through their mobile app, or over the phone at 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
