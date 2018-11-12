PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for help three years after a 19-year-old man was found dead on a Portland street.
According to officers, Dalton Marshall, of Vancouver, was shot and killed in northeast Portland on Nov. 12, 2015. Police at the time responded to reports of a man bleeding and unconscious at the intersection of North Bruce Avenue and Hudson Street.
Authorities identified the man as Marshall and said he died from a gunshot wound. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Detectives have not identified a suspect in the case but believe Marshall prior to his death may have been socializing along North Interstate Avenue.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information that may lead to an arrest. People can submit tips on the Crimes Stoppers of Oregon website or anonymously through their mobile app.
