FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) – A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a missing person and death investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says.
The sheriff’s office in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public’s help collecting information about Tiffany Bettis, also known as Melinda Smith, a Fairview resident reported missing in 2015. She was reportedly last seen at the Quality Inn in Gresham in March that year.
Multnomah County deputies in May 2019 found Bettis’ remains in the area of Chinook Landing near Blue Lake Park. Her cause and manner of death are still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to investigators, Bettis left behind three kids and a large family. Investigators say multiple people report they do not believe that Bettis would leave behind her kids willingly.
The sheriff’s office says foul play has not been ruled out in this case.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Information can be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/823 or by phone at 503-823- 4357. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
